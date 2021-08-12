Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hilariously Address Uproar Over Their Kids' Bathing Habits

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally gave in and actually washed their children. The stars poked fun at their unorthodox parenting style on Instagram, writing, "This bathing thing is out of hand."

By Lindsay Weinberg Aug 12, 2021 2:18 AMTags
BabiesAshton KutcherCelebrity FamiliesMila KunisCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Have we been Punk'd?

After sparking the Great Bathing Debate (TM), Ashton Kutcher is giving into peer pressure and finally—wait for it—washing his children! Blasphemy! 

The Two and a Half Men alum posted a barely believable video of himself and wife Mila Kunis in the bathroom (fully clothed), showing the glassy shower door covered with steam. "It's water! It's water," Mila explained. 

"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?" Ashton teased, playing into the drama that arose after he revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that the couple only bathes their kids—Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4—when they're super stinky

"Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point," he quipped. Mila confessed, "I don't wash my body with soap every day... But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." 

But on Aug. 11, Ashton admitted that "this bathing thing is out of hand."

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

In his Instagram video, fans watched him continue his antics by asking his wife of six years, "Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?" Mila stated the obvious: "We're bathing our children." 

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

It seems the internet's collective gasp has made the family change up their bath time routine. Either that, or their lack of bathing has been slightly exaggerated. Ashton joked this is actually "the fourth time this week" their kids have been cleaned. Mila giggled, "It's too much." 

"Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" he added sarcastically, while his That '70s Show co-star face palmed and laughed. 

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

During last month's podcast episode, Ashton claimed that washing your body with a bar of soap every day will get rid of "all the natural oil on your skin." He called it "insane," sharing, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." 

For her part, Mila explained her habit stemmed from her childhood. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child," she said, "so I didn't shower very much anyway."

Her Bad Moms co-star Kristen Bell later weighed in on the discussion. She agreed, saying, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

If you really wanna know, see what more stars have said about their hygiene below.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

Back in July 2021, the couple sparked a conversation about bathing habits when they shared their preference on the Armchair Expert podcast. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Mila shared. As for her husband, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Ashton admitted. 

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock
Jake Gyllenhaal

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the new face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance told Vanity Fair. "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the Jungle Cruise star revealed on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower." 

Instagram
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

"We bathed our children every single night—prior to bed is like the routine," Dax shared on The View. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Added Kristen, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel

"Is it ok if I admit that my daughter bathing daily is a firm rule in my house?" the former Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Twitter. "Bathing is cleansing, relaxing & helps with sleep. I have instilled in her a good hygiene routine since birth. Am I canceled for this radical approach?" 

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa

"I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower," the actor told Access Hollywood. "I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f--king water, don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good."

Michael Tran/Getty Images
Brad Pitt

While filming Inglourious Basterds, the actor offered some unconventional hygiene tips for his co-stars. "He shared that when you're sweating and don't have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits," friend Eli Roth told People in 2009. "After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, ‘Damn, you're ripe.'" I said, ‘I didn't have time to shower.' He said, ‘Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'"

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

4

Influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma After Scooter Accident in Bali

5

Bachelorette's Justin Shares Why Blake's Journey Felt "Weird"