Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Finally Reunite Again: See the Game of Thrones Duo's Cutest Reunions

Not even a global pandemic can keep Khal Drogo away from his Khaleesi.

Jason Momoa and his Game of Thrones onscreen love interest Emilia Clarke reunited recently for drinks in what appears to be their first documented reunion in almost two years.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15, alongside a photo of Jason carrying her. "@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

Jason commented, "love u forever moon of my life," using one of his character's nicknames for her's, alongside seven red heart emojis.

He also shared his own pics, writing, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke."

The two are pictured inside a room with a locked liquor cabinet, paintings and wooden chairs, as well as a sign on the wall that reads, "Coronavirus. stay alert to stay safe. Keep your distance. Save Lives."