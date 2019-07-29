Talk about a birthday Jason Momoa will never forget.

Over the weekend, the A-list actor took to YouTube and allowed fans to go inside his surprise 40th birthday bash.

Sure, there was a giant birthday cake from celebrity chef Aggy Dadan complete with surfers, donuts and rock climbers. Yes, there was plenty of Guinness for guests to drink. But there was also a Game of Thrones reunion that left us wanting an invitation so badly.

"With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2," Emilia Clarke shared on Instagram after celebrating at the Rosewood London. "@prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you. #moonofmylifemysunandstars #finallyabathbigenoughtobathadragonin #thenbrokecosispentallmymoneyonbubblebath."

For those wondering what went down during this b-day bash, director Damien Bray directed, shot and edited a video that features plenty of unforgettable footage.