11 Reunions That You Might Have Missed At the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 9:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reuniting feels so good, especially at the Oscars

With so many celebs in one room or in a small collection of exclusive parties, former costars lurked everywhere anyone looked. Sometimes, they made our dreams come true by publicly acknowledging their shared career history, and sometimes, they just forget that all we want in the entire world is to see Jason Momoa give Emilia Clarke a hug, or to hear Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson acknowledge their American Idol past in the Dolby Theatre. 

This year, we got some actual reunions and we got some potential but unconfirmed reunions, and whether they happened or not, they all made us deeply happy in the way only nostalgia can. 

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

Here are some of the best reunions we spotted/dreamed of this year!

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wayne's World: Mike Myers and Dana Carvey

Party on! The Wayne's World stars reunited on stage to, obviously, introduce Bohemian Rhapsody

Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Alison Janney, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

ABC

The Help: Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Alison Janney

Stone and Janney reunited on the red carpet, but we'd never say no to a group hug to remind us that The Help came out 8 years ago! 

Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

ABC

Wet Hot American Summer: Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd

We will talk about Wet Hot American Summer at any opportunity, especially because when we think of it now, we imagine Bradley Cooper singing Shallow in one of his Wet Hot polos. Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore? 

Article continues below

Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

ABC

Bridesmaids: Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph

The Bridesmaids stars both killed it on stage as presenters (still laughing at McCarthy's insane costume), and McCarthy was nominated for best actress. We'd give up all those dogs we've got stashed in our van to see them together again. 

Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF

The Office: Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

How dare they show up to an Oscars party looking like that? How dare they?! The Office's most on again/off again couple and one of our favorite real life best friend ships rolled up to the Vanity Fair Oscar party looking better than Kelly and Ryan could have ever dreamed.

Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

Getty Images

Key and Peele: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

Why couldn't Peele have flown down on the umbrella alongside Key? Is Jordan Peele too big of a director/producer for shenanigans like that nowadays? (How has it been nearly 4 years since Key & Peele went off the air?!) 

Article continues below

Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

Getty Images/ABC

New Girl: Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel

Jake Johnson may now be Spider-Man in an Oscar-winning movie, but we do not accept that as an excuse for these two New Girl alums to not say hello to each other and marvel at their fancy outfits and, once again, the fact that Nick Miller is now a Spider-Man. 

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

ABC/Craig Sjodin

SNL: Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler

They should have been the hosts (cough cough cough, ABC) but we will accept these SNL legends simply delivering the opening monologue and performance of Shallow

Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Seacrest, Adam Lambert, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

Instagram/Shutterstock

American Idol: Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Ryan Seacrest

Not only did these iconic American Idol losers (who should have been winners, but that's a discussion for a decade ago) each reunite with Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet, but that carpet was located just outside the Dolby Theatre, where American Idol was also filmed! Lambert opened the show with Queen (NBD) and Hudson performed the Oscar-nominated song in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (also NBD). Meanwhile, Chris Allen and Fantasia Barrino were nowhere to be seen at the Oscars. 

Article continues below

Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

ABC

Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson

Have you ever seen anything as cute as Spike Lee jumping into Samuel L. Jackson's arms after winning his first ever Oscar (for Blackkklansman)? Because we have not. Jackson starred in Lee's Do the Right Thing in 1989.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Oscars reunions

Instagram

Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke

We waited all night for this. "Me and my QUEENS," Momoa said on Instagram of this pic with his partner, Lisa Bonet, and his TV wife, Emilia Clarke. 

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Oscars reunions

Instagram

Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, Part 2

Prepare for your heart to fall straight out of your chest: "So proud of you, I love you with all my heart, Aloha Drogo," Jason Momoa captioned this second pic of this reunion. We. Need. Help. 

Article continues below

Watch E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Oscars.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off the Stage at 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.