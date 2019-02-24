Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 9:32 PM
Reuniting feels so good, especially at the Oscars.
With so many celebs in one room or in a small collection of exclusive parties, former costars lurked everywhere anyone looked. Sometimes, they made our dreams come true by publicly acknowledging their shared career history, and sometimes, they just forget that all we want in the entire world is to see Jason Momoa give Emilia Clarke a hug, or to hear Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson acknowledge their American Idol past in the Dolby Theatre.
This year, we got some actual reunions and we got some potential but unconfirmed reunions, and whether they happened or not, they all made us deeply happy in the way only nostalgia can.
Here are some of the best reunions we spotted/dreamed of this year!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Party on! The Wayne's World stars reunited on stage to, obviously, introduce Bohemian Rhapsody.
ABC
Stone and Janney reunited on the red carpet, but we'd never say no to a group hug to remind us that The Help came out 8 years ago!
ABC
We will talk about Wet Hot American Summer at any opportunity, especially because when we think of it now, we imagine Bradley Cooper singing Shallow in one of his Wet Hot polos. Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
ABC
The Bridesmaids stars both killed it on stage as presenters (still laughing at McCarthy's insane costume), and McCarthy was nominated for best actress. We'd give up all those dogs we've got stashed in our van to see them together again.
Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF
How dare they show up to an Oscars party looking like that? How dare they?! The Office's most on again/off again couple and one of our favorite real life best friend ships rolled up to the Vanity Fair Oscar party looking better than Kelly and Ryan could have ever dreamed.
Getty Images
Why couldn't Peele have flown down on the umbrella alongside Key? Is Jordan Peele too big of a director/producer for shenanigans like that nowadays? (How has it been nearly 4 years since Key & Peele went off the air?!)
Getty Images/ABC
Jake Johnson may now be Spider-Man in an Oscar-winning movie, but we do not accept that as an excuse for these two New Girl alums to not say hello to each other and marvel at their fancy outfits and, once again, the fact that Nick Miller is now a Spider-Man.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
They should have been the hosts (cough cough cough, ABC) but we will accept these SNL legends simply delivering the opening monologue and performance of Shallow.
Instagram/Shutterstock
Not only did these iconic American Idol losers (who should have been winners, but that's a discussion for a decade ago) each reunite with Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet, but that carpet was located just outside the Dolby Theatre, where American Idol was also filmed! Lambert opened the show with Queen (NBD) and Hudson performed the Oscar-nominated song in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (also NBD). Meanwhile, Chris Allen and Fantasia Barrino were nowhere to be seen at the Oscars.
ABC
Have you ever seen anything as cute as Spike Lee jumping into Samuel L. Jackson's arms after winning his first ever Oscar (for Blackkklansman)? Because we have not. Jackson starred in Lee's Do the Right Thing in 1989.
We waited all night for this. "Me and my QUEENS," Momoa said on Instagram of this pic with his partner, Lisa Bonet, and his TV wife, Emilia Clarke.
Prepare for your heart to fall straight out of your chest: "So proud of you, I love you with all my heart, Aloha Drogo," Jason Momoa captioned this second pic of this reunion. We. Need. Help.
