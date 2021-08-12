All the Details on the Under Eye Patches Kyle Richards Wears on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and wonder how the women always look so fresh-faced in the midst of all the drama, all you have to do is pause and zoom in on your TV to catch some of their beauty secrets. For instance, Kathy Hilton narrated an impromptu "what's in my bag" tour during a conversation with Kyle Richards earlier this season. Kathy told her sister "I'm dry" while she sprayed the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on her face. It turns out that the product is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that has so many skin benefits and gives you that natural, lit-from-within glow.

Prior to that, Sutton Stracke relied on her "anxiety relief roller" during the Lake Tahoe trip. While the roller may have helped Sutton relax in the midst of her drama with Crystal Kung Minkoff, that roller is actually the Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller, which is a truly game-changing skincare tool.

That brings us to Kyle. We've seen the OG cast member on so many RHOBH trips throughout the show's eleven seasons and pretty much every morning scene includes Kyle wearing under eye patches, which help hydrate, de-puff, firm, and lift the skin in addition to decreasing the appearance of crow's feet, lines, and wrinkles. These are an absolute must following a night of Real Housewives drama and dance parties with the cast members, but they're also a great addition to your skincare routine even if you're not a reality TV star.

If you've been wondering which eye patches Kyle uses, the search stops here. We did the investigations so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some of the beauty products Kyle has used to take care of the delicate skin around her eyes.