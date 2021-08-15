You Won't Believe All the Behind-the-Scenes FBOY Island Drama

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

Grab your tropical cocktail, because these FBOY Island stars are spilling all the tea.

The hit HBO Max reality dating series broke streaming records—and also a few hearts. Following that shocking finale on Aug. 12, fans are still scratching their heads as to who found real love and who was just in it just for the cash.

Leads Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig exclusively shared with E! News how they really felt watching themselves back onscreen, plus which male contestants are still trying to play games with them IRL. And do all of these women agree with their reality TV portrayals? The answer may surprise you.

Spoiler: Host Nikki Glaser chose not to reward Sarah's chosen winner Garrett Morosky's FBoy ways, and instead donated the $100,000 to charity. While audiences' jaws may have dropped, Sarah assured E! News that she fully knew who Garrett was throughout filming.

"Obviously it's a reality show, they're going to make some things seem they're more dramatic than they actually are," Sarah explained. "For example, I knew Garrett was an FBoy from the start...This was about me exploring my more fun side and my more spontaneous side and leaning into that."