15 Things Every Grown-Up Kitchen Should Have

The kitchen is the heart of the home!
Whether you're a proud take-out connoisseur or an aspiring Top Chef contestant, the kitchen is where so many memories are made with loved ones over good food.
If you just moved into a new place or feel like you're not equipped to make those recipes you found on Pinterest, there are probably a few things your kitchen could use. Like a durable pan that does the work of 8 pieces of cookware or a blender you can trust or perhaps a colander or fire extinguisher for the times you think you have it covered, but you start to smell something burning.
To help you make the most out of your kitchen and empower you to take on any meal with confidence, we rounded up all the items your kitchen should have. Why? Because adulting is hard, and we're all in this together!
Vremi 5 Quart Collapsible Colander
While stocking a new kitchen or refreshening your own arsenal of gadgets, a colander is often the most forgotten item. It serves a variety of purposes like rinsing and draining foods like pasta, vegetables and fruits. This one is BPA-free and collapses for easy storage when you're not using it.
Ahyuan Large Roll-up Dish Drying Rack
This drying rack is an essential item in our lazy girl's kitchen guide. If you hate doing dishes or have little time, use this rack after washing your kitchenware, and they will sit pretty instead of in a pile in the sink.
Cuisinart Classic 10pc Stainless Steel Hammered Knife Block Set - C77SSH-10PT
If you live in your own house or apartment, you need a set of durable knives that will cut through meat, fruits and vegetables. This set has superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy, plus a lifetime warranty.
Kidde FA110 Multi Purpose Fire Extinguisher 1A10BC
No matter how skilled you are in the kitchen, having a fire extinguisher is a must.
Beast Blender
We don't know about you, but we rely heavily on our blender. It's not only important to have a blender that you don't have to shake every few seconds, but one that can sit pretty on your countertop. The Beast Blender does both and so much more. It has a 12-rib vessel design for increased turbulence, plus it gives you the perfect green juice or smoothie in under one minute. Not to mention, the blender also comes with interchangeable blending vessels that you can take on the go. It's by far the best blender we've used!
ThermoPro TP19H Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
As a beginner chef, you're probably guesstimating whether your meat is cooked or not, which is okay! But if you want to serve up a perfect steak, get yourself a meat thermometer.
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls - Set of 3
A chic set of mixing bowls are another thing that you can't go without.
Crock Pot 6qt My Time Slow Cooker - Silver
Crock Pot meals are where it's at! You can be working, doing errands or exercising while your dinner is safely cooking in your Crock Pot. We have this one and love it for those days when we're being pulled in every direction. It has a digital countdown control screen to help you keep track of your cooking progress and make sure you don't overcook your meal. Plus, it's super easy to clean!
Chamberlain Coffee x Bodum French Press - 8 Cups
To buy coffee or make it...is the question we ask ourselves every morning. For the sake of saving money and getting to make our cup of coffee the way we like it, we count on our french press to deliver us our daily dose of caffeine. This one by Chamberlain Coffee makes up to eight cups for those days when you really need an extra boost!
3-Stage Knife Sharpener
We used to think knife sharpeners were reserved for professional chefs, but they are game-changers for any kitchen regardless of your skill level.
Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender
Gail Simmons told us to get an immersion blender, so naturally, we did. This handheld blender will help you whip up smoothies, soups, dips and dressings in no time.
3-Piece Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board Set
Even if your counter is super clean, it's best to cut and prepare your veggies, meats and fruits on a proper cutting board.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids- Set of 10
The cure to cluttered cabinets? Clear, airtight containers. This set by Rubbermaid will make your shelves look more aesthetically appealing while helping you easily locate ingredients.
Always Pan
Say goodbye to take-out and clutter with the hottest pan on the market! The lightweight pan features non-toxic ceramic coating and replaces eight traditional cookware pieces. It offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest and pour spouts.
Bamboozle Home Composter
Reduce waste and enrich the quality of your backyard's soil? Count us in! This compact and discrete composter has biodegradable bamboo fibers and a durable construction to keep out smells or flies.
