15 Things Every Grown-up Bathroom Should Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Does your bathroom spark joy? If it doesn't feel like a zen space where you could spend all night winding down after a long day, then it's due for an update.
Turning your bathroom into a functional space that can take care of you and your guests' personal needs can be a hard task, especially since some bathroom necessities like a toilet plunger aren't the chicest. However, we scoured the internet to find the perfect bathroom upgrades that won't break the bank and will make your space feel like a sanctuary.
Below, our picks that will take your bathroom from drab to fab!
Tree-free Toilet Paper
Having toilet paper in your bathroom is a no-brainer, but it's also important to keep the environment in mind when you wipe. Cloud Paper is sustainable tree-free paper company that offers toilet paper made with 100% ultra-soft bamboo.
The Bathroom Kit
Besides stocking up on eco-friendly toilet paper, give your bum some extra love with Fohm's gentle, pH-balanced cleanser. The Bathroom Kit is designed for people with sensitive skin and those who love the feel of wipes but don't want to clog their toilet. The set comes with a touchless dispenser, one cleanser cartridge, which lasts up to three months for two people, plus 3M strips for easy wall mounting.
La Compagnie de Provence Savon de Marseille Extra Pure Liquid Soap
Not only do glass soap bottles give your counter a fancy touch, but they'll help reduce your plastic consumption. One of our favorite soaps to use is this one by La Compagnie de Provence. The rose scent mixed with a luxurious blend of almond oil, olive oil and grape seed oil makes for the ultimate combo.
Custom Bathroom Hand Towel with Monogram by CustomBridalGifts
Monograms are an easy way to elevate simple things like a hand towel. Just hang or set this one near the counter for guests to use, so they don't have to search for things to wipe their hands with.
GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat
In addition to preventing you or guests from slipping, this bamboo shower mat is water, stain and mildew-resistant unlike common fabric bath mats.
KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf
No more cluttered showers! Make your shower experience feel more zen and organized with this durable bathroom shelf that adheres to your shower wall.
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser
Speaking of making your bathroom more like a zen spa, this reed diffuser that will fill your room with Anthropologie's famous Capri Blue scent. Whether you place it on your bathroom counter or on top of the toilet, your space will smell heavenly.
The Plunger
Let's face it: Toilet plungers are not the most attractive bathroom essentials. However, Staff's plunger is one that you won't mind showing off. With an acrylic handle, bronze ring sleek and sanitary drip tray, you can make the unpleasant task of plunging your toilet chicer.
Now House by Jonathan Adler Gramercy Wastebasket
Upgrade your metal trash bin with this sophisticated wastebasket by Jonathan Adler.
American Soft Linen Towel 6-Piece Set
Made with cotton grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey, this set of towels is a worthy investment. Not only does displaying quality matching towels make your bathroom feel more grown-up, but it will help your skin, too! In this set, you'll get two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.
TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector
If you have hair, you need this drain protector! It fits any standard 1.5" – 1.75" tub drain to help you save money on plumber visits by collecting hair before it gets stuck in your drain.
Poeland Drawer Organizer Tray Set
Keep your drawers safe from spills and clutter with this tray set that includes organizers of various shapes to make you look and feel organized AF.
Mauve Electric Toothbrush
We've tried a lot of toothbrushes in our day, but Brüush's electric toothbrush is by far the best! Not only does this sleek toothbrush look great on a bathroom counter, but it comes in a bunch of fun colors to match your bathroom's aesthetic. Among the many perks of this oral care must-have, it has a built-in two-minute timer, six unique cleaning modes and four-week battery life, which makes it ideal for travel.
PMD Clean Body Cleansing Device
Our bathroom experience would not be complete with PMD's Clean Body Cleansing Device! It cleanses, exfoliates and massages skin to reveal more radiant, smoother skin. Thanks to SonicGlow technology, which delivers 7,000 vibrations per minute, this shower must-have also helps to lift, firm and tone the skin.
Concrete Bathroom Vanity Organizer by CedarandStoneGarden
If you don't have a ton of cabinet or counter space to store your bathroom necessities, pick up a stylish organizer like this one.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out JoJo Fletcher's fashionable and functional home decor picks from Amazon!