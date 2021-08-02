Alex Rodriguez Says He’s “Stepping Out With Big D Energy” After Birthday Getaway

Alex Rodriguez is talking that talk!
Just a few days after celebrating his 46th birthday with a lavish getaway with friends—including Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker and Melanie Collins—in St. Tropez, the former athlete is stepping with a new lease on life and some very fresh energy, according to his Instagram Story. But before your mind goes elsewhere, that "big D" energy is indictive of something else.
"Stepping out with the big D energy," Alex wrote in his August 1 post alongside a picture of himself. "Determined, darling & dapper AF…" In the pic posted, A.Rod is seen looking rather sharp, sporting a dark blue blazer with a matching tie and gray pants. His latest ensemble is a little dressier than the more casual outfit he donned on vacation, which just so happened to match his pal, sports reporter Melanie.
But despite the color-coordination and ongoing speculation of a possible romance, the two are just friends, a source close to Alex recently told E! News.
When it came celebrating to the big day itself along the French Riviera, the sports star also took to Instagram to share his joy.
"I'm feeling so grateful today," he captioned the July 27 post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."
While the New York Yankees alum celebrated his birthday without ex Jennifer Lopez—she was nearby with boyfriend Ben Affleck—it looks like Alex is moving forward and surrounding himself with loved ones.
"Alex is enjoying his time with his friends and family," an insider previously told E! News. "He's in a great place. He's happy with where he is in his life and he's having fun spending time with his team, friends and family."