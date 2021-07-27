Alex Rodriguez “So Grateful” for “Magical” Birthday Trip With the Deckers and Melanie Collins

Watch : Alex Rodriguez & Lindsay Shookus: What's REALLY Going On?!

As a Yankee, Alex Rodriguez may have been synonymous with the number 13. But now, all the focus is on a new number taking center stage: 46.



A.Rod is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, July 27 and he is doing so in the lap of luxury while vacationing in St. Tropez, France. The former athlete isn't partying it up alone either. Friends Eric Decker and wife Jessie James Decker, along with NFL reporter Melanie Collins are also along for the celebratory experience.



Alex even took to Instagram to express his joy (and maybe even show off a few snaps) when it came to his fun-filled birthday getaway.



"I'm feeling so grateful today," he captioned the July 27 post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."