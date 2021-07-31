Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Showcase Their Fiery Romance With Sizzling Kiss in Rome

Watch : Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are DATING!

When in Rome, do as Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim do!

The Selling Sunset stars, who sent fans into a frenzy after confirming their relationship earlier this week, put on a steamy display during their romantic getaway across the pond. For their recent outing in the Italian capital, Chrishell and Jason enjoyed a little sightseeing and weren't shy about showing their affection for one another.

Photographers captured snapshots of the pair cuddled up together during their out and about. Case in point? In one image, they wrapped their arms around each other as they shared a passionate kiss.

Put simply, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.

During their afternoon outing, Chrishell looked effortlessly chic in a forest green halter dress that featured gold button details and pockets. As for Jason? The Oppenheim Group co-founder dressed just as dapper, wearing a navy blue button-down shirt and denim pants.