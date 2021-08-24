From American Pie to OITNB, Take a Look Back at Jason Biggs' Best Roles

Watch : Jason Biggs Is Giving Away "Cash at Your Door"

Jason Biggs certainly has had one big career.

The American Pie star and host of E!'s new game show Cash at Your Door shot to stardom as the go-to lovable nice guy in the early 2000s and hasn't stopped taking Hollywood by storm ever since. With three American Pie sequels, it's safe to say Biggs' character of Jim is a true film icon.

As for the real-life Biggs, he's worked with A-listers like Ben Affleck, Paul Rudd and Michelle Williams. Biggs even reunited with Pie co-stars Mena Suvari and Alyson Hannigan for films like Loser and Boys and Girls—although, Biggs did pass up another opportunity to work with Hannigan on hit series How I Met Your Mother, a decision that he still regrets years later.

From sitcoms like Mad Love and 2020's Outmatched, audiences have watched Biggs seamlessly transition from hopeless romantic teen to TV star and now, adorable dad.

The real-life father of two also is debating when to show American Pie to his kids, even though his eldest son Sid already knows what the film is about.