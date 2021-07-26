See Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Explosively Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Which Love Is Blind couples are ready for babies, and which are on the verge of a break-up?

The OMG-worthy new trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar proves that some Netflix stars are still meant to be, while others grapple with explosive confrontations...and one surprise guest. The season one cast reunites for a three-part anniversary bash, premiering on Netflix July 28. Fan favorite Amber Pike wants to expand her family, but is husband Matt Barnett ready to be a dad?

"You're never going to have the perfect situation to have children," Amber explains. "The longer he waits, the more unrealistic it's going to become."

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are grateful they never have to be single again, and definitely have babies on the brain. But not all couples are as lucky.

Giannina Gibelli coos that she has found "the one" after previously ditching ex-fiancé Damian Powers on their wedding day. The on-again, off-again duo seem to be intimate once more, with Giannina gushing, "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming of finding a soulmate. And I found him."