Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Love Is Blind made pods cool before the pandemic.

Though it's hard to believe the dating show premiered this year (we've lived five lifetimes since then), Love Is Blind captured all our hearts when it hit Netflix on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine's Day.

And if you're obsessed with the wild reality series, you're not alone. It was one of the site's most popular reality series of the year and stayed in Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S. for a whopping 47 days, which was the most of any non-kids programming, according to the streaming platform. Thankfully, it was already renewed for a season two and season three.

Now, 10 months after its premiere, we're still so invested in what the six key couples are up to these days. So, we did some digging around to check in on the Atlanta-based pairs that had us believing love could truly be blind.