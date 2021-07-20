Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Shailene Woodley Shares Why Being With Aaron Rodgers "Is a Whole New World"

Shailene Woodley explained why learning about fiancé Aaron Rodgers' life has been "exciting," and that being with the Green Bay Packers star can feel like "a whole new world."

Watch: Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers' Agreement After Engagement

As she continues spending time with fiancé Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley is learning about an aspect of life that was previously out of bounds for her. 

During the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star's visit to Late Night on Monday, July 19, host Seth Meyers asked about the fact that she wasn't previously a sports fan prior to their whirlwind romance, and whether she "felt the need" to improve her knowledge of NFL terminology as she has melded her own life with that of the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback. 

"I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting," Shailene shared. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

She continued, "But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever." Sensing that she still hadn't quite mastered the lingo, the actress added, "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely." 

photos
Shailene Woodley's Alternative AF Lifestyle

Shailene went on to reveal that she found a surprise during the period of time earlier this year when she would spend her days shooting a film in Montreal and would leave Aaron at home to prepare for his stint as Jeopardy!'s guest host that aired in April.  

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for ELLE

"When I would get home at 8 or 9 p.m., he would still be watching Jeopardy!," she recalled. "And I would open the trash can, and I would just see like a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats, and I was like, 'You literally Uber Eat'd and watched Jeopardy! all day long today.' He's like, 'Yeah, look at my notes.' And he had stacks of notebooks of notes that he took and highlighted and went back through. It was actually really inspiring."

Recently, Shailene has been giving more insight into the couple's relationship, which didn't become public until the 37-year-old athlete referred to his fiancée during his NFL MVP Award acceptance speech in February. As the Divergent star explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, the decision to limit the amount of public details they provided after the engagement announcement was part of a strategy the pair had devised. 

She told the publication they decided to "just politely decline" to discuss the relationship for a while in order to "live in our little bubble." 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

