Jason Sudeikis and His Kids Are Quite the Catch at Chicago Cubs Game

Jason Sudeikis is an MVP dad, no ifs, ands or bunts.
The Ted Lasso star had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday's Chicago Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4, who he co-parents with ex Olivia Wilde, joined pops on the field.
In a photo shared with E! News, which you can check out below, Jason and his kiddos were all smiles in matching jerseys and baseball hats. At one point, Otis flashed an adorably toothy grin at his dad while standing on the pitcher's mound. His little sister was just as cute in a white dress that perfectly coordinated with her jersey.
Despite calling timeout on their nearly decade-long relationship in early 2020, Olivia and Jason continue to support each other. At the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, when Jason accepted Best Actor in a Comedy Series, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Booksmart director.
"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis," the 45-year-old remarked, before adding. "I want to thank their mom, Oliva, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."
Since going their separate ways, splitting parental duties has meant both Olivia and Jason can spend time with their respective significant others.
Earlier this month, Olivia jetted off to Italy with Harry Styles for a romantic rendezvous. Photographers spotted the couple indulging in some R&R aboard a yacht in the Tuscany region.
Meanwhile, Jason is spending time with British actress and Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.
After wrapping production on the second season of the Apple TV+ hit series, the couple settled in New York City, where Jason lives.
"He had been through a rough time in his life and she was there for him," an insider recently told E! News, adding, "They make each other laugh and it's been easy and fun. She's up for anything and is great to be around. He's very happy with her."