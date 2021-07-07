Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's summer romance is heating up after the pair was spotted kissing aboard a yacht. See every romantic photo from their Italian getaway.

Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles always said we have to live while we're young.

As the summer season continues to heat up, the Grammy winner and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde headed to Italy for an unforgettable romantic vacation. Instead of staying in a hotel, the pair ventured out to enjoy the sights and sounds of a few very special towns. 

"They visited Porto Ercole and Argentario where they rented a yacht and cruised the sea. They swam and laid out on the deck making out and holding each other close," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They drank the local wine and seemed very much in love. They were always very affectionate kissing, hugging and holding each other at all times." 

And to further tug at your heartstrings, the eyewitness painted a picture of a couple making special memories even if they couldn't hide from the paparazzi.

"They danced on the deck and Harry watched as Olivia dove into the water and went for a swim. He helped her out by hand and pulled her in close for another kiss and hug," our eyewitness shared. "They looked like they were having an amazing vacation and only had eyes for each other. They couldn't get enough of being together and showing off their love."

Whether you're stuck working from home or looking for some vacation inspiration, we have a feeling Harry and Olivia's latest getaway will lead to some serious travel envy. Keep scrolling to see the couple's best moments in and around Tuscany below. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
All Aboard

To kick off July, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde took a break from work and headed to Italy for a romantic vacation. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Adore You

It's on! While catching a tan, Harry and Olivia couldn't help but lean in for a sweet kiss. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
XOXO

There it is! The couple is caught sharing a smooch before the sun began to set. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
The Heat Is On

Remain calm Stylers! The former One Direction member dries off with a towel after enjoying a dip in the water. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Yacht Life

"After they dried off, they laid next to each other and both read books as they spent the afternoon in the sun," an eyewitness told E! News. "They took turns driving the dinghy back and forth to the yacht and enjoyed being out on the water." 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Hello Harry

While wearing blue swim trunks, Harry showed off his beach body and array of tattoos. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Picture Perfect Views

Not to be outdone, Olivia looked her best in a blue one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses.

Madsea / BACKGRID
Summertime Happiness

A wise one once said to dance like nobody's watching. Harry and Olivia appear to be following that advice. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Let's Dance

Could the pair be dancing to "Adore You" or "Story of My Life?" Fans may never know. 

Madsea / BACKGRID
Better Together

Before heading back to shore, Harry and Olivia enjoy one final kiss on their yacht. 

