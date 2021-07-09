See Sarah Jessica Parker’s Photo From Her First Day of Filming Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

And Just Like That, we're right back on the designer heels of Carrie Bradshaw.



We're thrilled that filming has officially commenced on HBO Max's reboot of Sex and the City (a.k.a. And Just Like That) and we are far from the only ones. Star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a snap from the first day of filming that already has fans and—even fellow celebs!—ready to grab their cosmos.



And yes, technically, just last month, the actress shared a photo of her reunion with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—we'll miss you Kim Cattrall!—but that was just a table read for the first few episodes. Now they're out and about in the streets of New York City, recreating the real thing.



The 56-year-old actress' behind-the-scenes-pic was a look at her on-set hair and makeup essentials, the caption on the July 9 post hinting at an early call time. "7:15 am EST," she wrote. "NYC, @justlikemax. Here she comes."