Why Chris Noth Was "Hesitant" to Join the Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

Chris Noth is sharing a big revelation about his appearance in the Sex and the City reboot.

During an interview with Yahoo! Finance Live, the 66-year-old actor admitted he was initially "hesitant" to reprise his role as Mr. Big.

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again," he said. "It kind of felt like I had done it. But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas. And once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

For months, Noth played coy about whether he'd revisit the character. But in May, HBO Max confirmed he'd be joining the cast of Sex and the City's "new chapter" And Just Like That….

He's not the only one coming back, either. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) are all set to return.