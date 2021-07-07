You Won't Believe What Demi Burnett Had to Say About Colton Underwood's Dating Life

A true BFF.
Demi Burnett may still be on the market, but the beloved Bachelor Nation star has some very special advice for fellow LGBTQ+ Bachelor in Paradise alum Colton Underwood. Colton, who had an explosive break-up from Demi's best friend Cassie Randolph, came out as gay on April 14, 2021.
"I'm really close with Cassie so my loyalties lie with her," Burnett previously told E! News' Daily Pop following Colton's announcement. "But I am proud of him for coming out."
Now, Demi returned to Daily Pop on July 7 to dish on the type of man she hopes Colton would end up with: "Someone that he won't stalk," she quipped.
In 2020, Cassie accused Colton of stalking her, and was granted a restraining order against the former NFL football player (Cassie dropped the restraining order in November 2020).
Meanwhile, Demi has returned to reality TV to find love—one that hopefully ends in a happily ever after unlike her bestie Cassie's onscreen romantic ventures.
"I love being on TV, so that's why," Demi joked of her appearance on The Celebrity Dating Game. "But also I'm as single as it gets right now, so why not?"
Demi ended up picking contestant Jordan for a date, but she can "neither confirm nor deny" if she's still seeing the woman. As for which gender the Pisces princess prefers, Demi teased, "I go back and forth with it, that's why I'm bi!"
Demi also joked, "Guys tire me out, and then women are so sweet to me," before opening up about her perspective on dating. "The thing is, whenever I'm with a woman, I am the more feminine one, technically most of the time, but I have a more masculine personality so it's very confusing," she explained, while saying she needs to stop "chasing f––k boys all the time."
Watch the hilarious clip above to see Demi dish on whether or not she would do a Bachelorette season with a mix of men and women contestants, and what other Bachelor Nation stars might stop by The Celebrity Dating Game!
The Celebrity Dating Game airs Mondays on ABC.