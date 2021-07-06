Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Tease Family's Future After Counting On Cancellation

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard are looking towards the future.

On June 29, TLC surprised fans when the cable network announced its decision to cancel the Duggar family's reality show titled Counting On.

While Jill and Derick chose to step away from the show more than four years ago, the couple decided to speak out about Counting On's official end in a blog post shared on July 6.

"Our statement about the cancellation of Counting On is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us," the duo wrote. "We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC's statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned."

Jill and Derick continued, "During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us! However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."