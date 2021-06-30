Nick Offerman Is Putting Ron Swanson Behind Him With New A League of Their Own Role

This casting choice feels like a home run.
On Wednesday, June 30, it was revealed that Nick Offerman has joined the upcoming TV adaptation of the beloved film, A League of Their Own. Per The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the casting news, Offerman will be stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes for the Amazon Prime Video show. As fans of the 1992 film well know, Hanks portrayed Jimmy Dugan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches.
Although Offerman won't portray Jimmy Dugan, he is taking on a role that's very similar. Specifically, the 51-year-old actor has been cast as Casey "Dove" Porter, a coach for the new team of players.
According to THR, Dove is a "a former Cubs pitcher" who is famous for killing, wait for it, a dove with a pitch mid-game. After blowing out his arm in the big leagues, the new coach is ready to reclaim his glory through the Rockford Peaches.
If he's anything like Hanks' character, we expect at least one, "There's no crying in baseball," from Dove.
While fans know Offerman best from his work as Ron Swanson on NBC's Parks and Recreation, he's appeared in several projects since the comedy's end in 2015. You've likely seen or heard him in Fargo, Will & Grace, Making It, Hearts Beat Loud, Sing and more.
As for the new series? A League of Their Own hails from Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, who also stars in the show, and Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham.
Back in August 2020, Amazon Prime Video explained that the upcoming series was meant to be a reinterpretation of Penny Marshall's classic movie. "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality," the description teased, "following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."
In addition to Jacobson and Offerman, the new A League of Their Own stars Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado.
