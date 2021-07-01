18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

We don't wanna be anything other than still obsessed with One Tree Hill all these years later.
Even though the drama, which first debuted on The WB in 2003 before moving to The CW ended in 2012, the series' beloved stars are still providing fans with their dose of nostalgia. The latest tidbit comes courtesy of Hilarie Burton, who turns 39 July 1, revealing husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan was almost her costar.
Along with her former co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer for the first six seasons, launched the Drama Queens podcast in June, rewatching the iconic series and dissecting every episode, both on screen and off.
And One Tree Hill definitely had its fair share of drama behind-the-scenes, including secret relationships, cast arguments, a shocking arrest and allegations of sexual harassment made against creator Mark Schwahn.
Despite all of the challenges they faced while filming the series in Wilmington, North Carolina, the cast remained close, with Burton saying she is "so in love with our little family" on a 2020 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, adding, "I'd take a bullet for those kids. I love them."
From on-set romances to which role Burton's husband Morgan came this close to landing, here are 18 secrets you might not know about One Tree Hill.
And yet, even with all the darkness that has come to light in the nine years since the series wrapped, the core cast members remain tight enough to reunite for dinners, weddings, podcasts and even Lifetime movies.
"We've been through a lot," Bush wrote in a 2017 birthday tribute to Burton. "At least 374 hair colors together. Crushes. Heartbreaks. Hangovers. Halloweens. Tears and laughter. Fear and joy. Successes and burn-it-to-the-ground failures. We've fought like rams and loved like family. There is no one I would have rather been on the world's most insane roller coaster with."
One Tree Hill is streaming on Hulu.