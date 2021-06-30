Former Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand While Recalling Personal Struggles

Watch : Tyra Banks Calls Victoria's Secret Rebrand a "Beauty Revolution"

Former Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm has criticized the retailer's recent brand makeover in a scathing video, in which she uses one of their bras to demonstrate how underweight she was allegedly pressured to become to walk in one of its annual fashion shows.

The 29-year-old made her comments on TikTok on Sunday, June 27, more than a week after the lingerie and apparel group ended its "Angels" brand, represented by its top models such as Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, and announced a new roster of women as the public faces of the group, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser.

"Victoria's Secret," Malcolm said, "your performative ally ship is a joke."

In her video, captioned, "too little too late Victoria's Secret," the model demonstrated how underweight she was when she took part in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, her second and final overall. In the clip, she tries on a size 30A lace white Victoria's Secret bra that she wore at the event.

"I am now a size 34B," said the 5-foot-11-inch model, "which is healthy for me."