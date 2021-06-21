Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

It's a Below Deck baby boom!
Almost one month after Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares welcomed daughter Lilli, another season two stewardess revealed that she's expecting. On Monday, June 21, Australian-yachtie Alli Dore revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson.
"So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx," Alli shared this morning on Instagram with three baby bump pics. In the images, Benny poses alongside the mom-to-be and they even share a sweet kiss.
Co-star Dani was over the moon, commenting, "YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS Lilly can't wait to meet her new friend. You 2 are gonna be amazing parents cause you are 2 amazing humans."
Earlier this month, Alli, who briefly dated first mate Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, opened up to E! News about her romance with Benny. According to the Bravo personality, she's "never been loved like this."
As Alli detailed to E! News, she and Benny had been friends for years before deciding to give it a go romantically. Now, they're living together and having a baby. "Fundamentally, we are just such a perfect fit for each other," she gushed. "So, I'm really excited for our future together. We're very serious. We're just about to move in together."
During the exclusive chat, the mom-to-be even teased that she had big things on the horizon. Specifically, Alli shared that she passed on joining the latest Below Deck spinoff, which is called Below Deck Down Under, and headed to Peacock, as she had "other plans" to focus on.
"It just sort of didn't work out with my timing with some other things that I have coming up," she previously shared. "But I would've loved to have been able to say yes to that. That would've been really exciting."
Nonetheless, Alli is onboard for a whole different adventure: motherhood!
Hopefully, former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier, who has filled on Alli, Dani and Daisy Kelliher's Instagram chat series, Pita Party, will be mentoring this new mom crew. As fans of the franchise well know, the longtime Chief Stewardess welcomed daughter Ava in October 2020.
For more of Alli, catch part one of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion tonight, June 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Part two airs Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m., also on Bravo.
Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)