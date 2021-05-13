Below Deck Is Getting Another Spinoff in a Dreamy Location

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Anchors' away!

The beloved Below Deck franchise first took on the Mediterranean and Sailing Yachts, but now crews are saying "ahoy" to Australia in a new Peacock spinoff series. Below Deck Down Under will showcase the "upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht," NBCU's streaming service Peacock announced today, May 13..

Australia is also home to world-renowned underwater activities and the Great Barrier Reef, so definitely expect the drama in international waters. From scuba diving to snorkeling, Down Under promises beautiful people, crazy guests and stunning natural landscapes.

Things may even get too wet for comfort: "The usual five-star service will be even more difficult for these adventurous yachties who will have access to a glamorous lifestyle and exotic perks that few people will ever experience," Thursday's press release stated. Add in some sexy Aussie accents, and who knows what can happen on the high seas?

Below Deck Down Under is produced by 51 Minds.