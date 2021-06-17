Brothers Forever: The Making of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Fast Friendship

The 53-year-old actor, who skipped the first sequel after the sleeper success of 2000's The Fast and the Furious, ultimately co-starred with Walker in five Fast and Furious films, including Furious 7, which was still in production when Walker died. Diesel hopped on a plane to California right away when he heard the news.

"Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me," Diesel wrote on Facebook a few days later, invoking his affection nickname for Walker, the Spanish-language equivalent of Paul. "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen."

"I thought they needed my strength, but realized when I got there and broke down before his family, that it was I who needed theirs," he also recalled the heartbreaking moment he reunited with Walker's mom, Cheryl, and others. "His mother hugged me and said I am so sorry... I said sorry? You're the mother who lost a son?... She said yes, but you lost your other half."

That was a week after the accident, and Diesel returned to social media often to share thoughts and memories.