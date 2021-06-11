Is Jana Kramer Dating Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn? See Her Answer

Perhaps not single for long.
Only a day after teasing her hot girl summer status on E! News' Daily Pop, Jana Kramer exclusively confirmed her budding romance with Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn.
"OK, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana smiled on this morning's June 11 episode. "We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."
Just call Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester "Justin Sleuth-vester" from now on. The E! personality shared side-by-side Instagram photos of Jana and Graham seemingly on the same couch together. Fans have similarly called out the duo's flirtations on social media. Graham even once commented that he would be "a lucky man to have someone like" Jana.
So how did this maybe-couple first meet? The One Tree Hill alum pop singer has known Graham for seven years through his work at a country radio station. "We are still friends and we're just friendly," she added.
Jana filed for divorce from husband of six years Mike Caussin amidst allegations of infidelity in April 2021.
"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Jana captioned on Instagram announcing the split. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
Bunn, host of the Country Shine podcast, also previously dated Selling Sunset star Chrishell Strause for years both before and after appearing on season 3 of The Bachelorette.
However, Jana is still calling herself single. "I'm happy. I'm still single, but I'm entertaining things," Jana teased guest-hosting Daily Pop on June 10. "I love love. I will always fight for it...Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."
Watch Justin hilariously break the news for Jana in the clip above!