Jana Kramer Opens Up About Dating After Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Looks like Jana Kramer's hot girl summer is just beginning. Far from giving up on love, the One Tree Hill alum confirmed she's officially back on the market!

Just over a month after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin amidst allegations of infidelity, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer is moving on. "I'm happy. I'm still single, but I'm entertaining things," Jana exclusively confirmed while guest-hosting E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday, June 10.

And the singer behind hopeful tracks like "I Won't Give Up" and "I Got the Boy" is confident her forever man is still out there. "I love love," she gushed to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."