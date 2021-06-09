How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance

Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk?
A source told E! News that while the reality star knows about the gossip, she isn't paying it too much attention. "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," the insider shared. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."
The rapper and the model have been sparking dating speculation over the past few weeks. And according to pictures published by DailyMail.com, the duo was recently spotted vacationing in Provence, France.
Kanye and Irina have known each other for years. Not only did she walk in his Paris Fashion Week show in 2012, but she was also mentioned in his song "Christian Dior Denim Flow" and appeared in his music video for "Power" in 2010.
"It was moving art and it was so much fun to work with Kanye because he's a great artist but also a great person," she told The Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy in 2011 about her cameo. "I was playing the role of an angel which I was doing more devil than angel."
Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. The runway star and the actor, who share 4-year-old daughter Lea, broke up in 2019 after at least four years together.
As for Kanye, he was married to Kim; however, the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
Just yesterday, Kim posted a throwback photo of her and Kanye with their children in honor of his 44th birthday, captioning the picture, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"
Fans also saw Kim open up about ending her marriage on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," she said through tears. "I feel like a f--king failure and it's, like, a third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can't even think about that. Like, I want to be happy."
While a source close to the SKIMS founder told E! News, "Kim has definitely moved on and is doing well," the insider also acknowledged it can be "sad for her at times to think about the kids having to deal with their parents being split."
"She tries to put everything behind her and is truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans," the source added. "Kim knows it's for the best her and Kanye do not communicate at this time."
As for Kim's love life, another source said she's not dating anyone. "She's not in a rush," the insider continued. "Her priority is definitely the kids and being a great mom."