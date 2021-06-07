How Kim Kardashian Felt About Reliving Kanye West Marital Turmoil on KUWTK

Watch : Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems

Nothing like watching your own heartbreak play out on national television.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians gears up for the series finale on Thursday, June 10, E! viewers have gotten an inside look at how Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West unfolded behind-the-scenes. Fans saw the SKIMS designer break down in tears and admit to feeling like a "failure that it's a third f--king marriage" to end.

For her, it seems that watching the show more than three months after she filed for divorce is like reliving the emotional split all over again.

"With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it," a source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News.

The source says she "gets upset" thinking about the divorce and whenever the topic is brought up. "She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye," according to the insider.