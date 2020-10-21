Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Got Married in a Lavish European Ceremony—And I was There

You could say I've been keeping up with the Kardashians from the beginning.

From my days as a newly minted Angeleno at L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising watching the 2007 premiere to my years working as an entertainment reporter, I've been witness to each bikini wax, salad-filled lunch and momager moment.

But one memory from the whole pop culture phenomenon that is the Kardashians is etched in my mind and today, on Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, I'd like to pay tribute. And give thanks, really. You see, guys, I attended the May 24, 2014 wedding of Kim and Kanye West. Kiiiiiiiinda.

I was about two years into my job as a staff reporter for a weekly celebrity magazine when my editor assigned me to cover that year's Cannes Film Festival. Much to my delight, the film fest happened to align perfectly with Kim and Kanye's wedding—believed to be taking place just a hop, skip and a jump away in Paris—and my trip was extended so I could cover all of the wedding festivities.