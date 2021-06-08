Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's First Public Date Night Since Getting Married

Watch : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Newlywed bliss!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in May after being engaged for five months, recently stepped out for their first public appearance since getting hitched. A source exclusively tells E! News that the married couple enjoyed a date night with a few friends this past weekend at Wolfgang Puck's restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, Calif.

"They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel," the insider shares of their get-together on Saturday, June 5.

According to the source, the newlyweds weren't afraid to put their love on display during their outing.

"Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time," the insider describes. "You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married."