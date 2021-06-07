Teyana Taylor Has the Most Epic Reaction to Being Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive"

Teyana Taylor is probably the only person on the planet who is shocked by her new role.
The star of E!'s new reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman first turned heads choreographing and dancing in Kanye West's iconic hit "Fade" music video, but the multi-hyphenate talent has been working behind the scenes for over a decade in the music industry. Teyana and NBA player husband Iman Shumpert are parents to two daughters, and We Got Love is expected to "give an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family" according to a press release.
As for her new title as Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive for the annual Hot 100 list, Teyana shared an epic reaction on Instagram on Monday, June 7.
"Somebody pinch me!!!!" the Coming 2 America star captioned. "WOW....Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous. As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My 'Spike Tey' glasses, and whatever hair style I've mustarded up that day...So I as you can see I don't have much time to be and feel sexy."
Yet the laidback photoshoot conducted by fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon helped Teyana realize "another side" of herself—one without her hair done up or makeup on.
"In regular Teyana Taylor fashion I said 'okay but look Ah b––ch doing her baby hairs' LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS...I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY?" Teyana continued. "As confused as I was my heart also melted...say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn…'The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.' Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through."
The Harlem-born star gushed in the interview that she "always felt like I should be on the cover," and admitted to joining We Got Love to capture her children's most precious moments growing up.
"My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school," Teyana told Maxim. "Usually my lens is on everybody else. It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good."
Check out the steamy photos at Maxim.com.