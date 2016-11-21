Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Watch Brad Imitate Teyana's ''Fade'' Moves on Fashion Police!

Musician and dancer joins the panel for tonight's 2016 American Music Awards special

By Gabi Duncan Nov 21, 2016 9:46 PMTags
E! ShowsBrad GoreskiShowsFashion PoliceTeyana TaylorAmerican Music Awards

It's time to find out who the real winners are.

While Sunday night's 2016 American Music Awards ceremony celebrated artists' performances and achievements, tonight's all-new Fashion Police is honoring those who rocked the red carpet!

Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, Giuliana Rancic, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are joined by special guest Teyana Taylor to discuss the sky-high slits and barely-there ensembles from this year's AMA's festivities. From Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Heidi Klum, no one's look is safe from the Fashion Police.

But first, here's a hilarious sneak peek of Brad explaining how he likes to pretend he's Teyana while dancing to Kanye West's "Fade." LOL!

photos
AMAs 2016: Worst Dressed Stars
E!

"Do you know how you sometimes feel you're a really good singer when you're singing along to Adele in the car?" he asks the talented musician. "I feel like when this song comes on the dance floor everybody thinks that they're Teyana Taylor!"

"That's the most important thing!" Teyana responds. "That's what we want! That's what we want!"

"I sometimes want to pull my car over to the side of the road and lay on my stomach and pound on the freeway!" Brad adds.

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

E!

The 25-year-old dancer (and her bangin' figure) made headlines at the AMAs when she arrived on the red carpet in a sultry Steven Khalil gown that flaunted all her curves.

And even though she took a minor slip on stage with presenting an award alongside pro athlete Bryce Harper, she still recovered like a champ and played it off quickly by busting out one of her signature moves!

You'll definitely want to tune in to tonight's episode to hear Teyana dish about her memorable performance in Kanye's music video!

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

5

Why Tom Holland & Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Kissing Pic