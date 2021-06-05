Vanessa BryantKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2021

From JoJo Siwa to Laverne Cox, these are the celebrity members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community who are recognizing Pride Month with uplifting messages of acceptance and self-love.

By McKenna Aiello Jun 05, 2021 1:19 AMTags
'Cause baby you were born this way!

Every June, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies come together to recognize the strides we've made towards equality and celebrate the power of diversity. After last year's Pride went mostly virtual due to the pandemic, participants will get to reunite in person at Pride events being held across the nation and around the world. 

As the month continues, celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga and Jonathan Van Ness have taken to social media with uplifting messages about what the LGBTQ+ community means to them. 

Neil Patrick Harris shared a photo of his and husband David Burtka's twins, 10-year-old Harper and Gideon, to Instagram, writing, "Happy Pride Month! I'm so crazy proud of these two - that they live in a world of boundless possibility - it just makes my heart swell and my smile grow. Celebrate your truth this month. There's a lot of good out there."

photos
LGBTQ Musicians You Need to Have in Heavy Rotation

Celebrate with E! News as we bring you the stars recognizing Pride 2021 in our gallery below: 

Instagram
Billy Eichner

"Just got the best PRIDE gift in the mail from my friend/legend @mariahcarey!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Thank you for ALWAYS having our back MC! We love you!"

Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Happy pride month!" the tween star captioned a photo with girlfriend Kylie Prew. "It's time to celebrate being who you are and LOVING who YOU wanna LOVE!! It really has been the best 5 months of my life truly being exactly who I am and finding love has been the best part of it all. I love this human so much. I'm so happy."

Instagram
Shangela

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum and We're Here star wrote on Instagram, "being PROUD is about choosing to Love Yourself, all parts of yourself, every day. It's about wanting to be the best version of yourself and doing your best to maintain and deliver that with Joy. To me, it's feeling Value and Purpose, and wanting everyone around u to feel that way about themselves too. I love u all. Especially my gays and allies. Happy Pride!"

Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother star captioned a photo of kids Harper and Gideon, "Happy Pride Month! I'm so crazy proud of these two - that they live in a world of boundless possibility - it just makes my heart swell and my smile grow. Celebrate your truth this month. There's a lot of good out there."

Instagram
Jessica Biel

"I'm going to let these paint party pics see the light of day in honor of #Pride month," the A-lister captioned an Instagram pic. "A colorful reminder that love is love is love."

Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

"Happy Pride," the Queer Eye star wrote on Instagram while modeling a chic ensemble.

Instagram
Lady Gaga

The pop star announced a collaboration with Versace in honor of Pride and Born This Way, writing on Instagram, "Versace has always been a leader. Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other. We were all more different, and different is beautiful. Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary."

Instagram
Lance Bass

The NSYNC singer and husband Michael Turchin rocked Pride merch at Disneyland. 

Instagram
Hayley Kiyoko

"Testing out some pride outfit options for this weekend," the singer captioned a snapshot of her colorful look. "Let's just say traffic was not ready for this homosexual mid afternoon. I AM SO PROUD OF EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. Your journey is your own and you fill me with so much pride."

Instagram
Jazz Jennings

"Here's my message to all LGBTQ+ people everywhere: you deserve to be loved and respected regardless of you gender identity or sexual orientation," the trans rights activist shared to Instagram. "They may try to take away our sports, our healthcare, and our rights, but they can't take away our #PRIDE!"

Instagram
Larry Saperstein

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star came out bisexual in honor of Pride. 

Aaron Poole/E! News
Laverne Cox

"My pride is intersectional," the actress and E! personality shared to Instagram. "I bring all of me into pride month. I believe true liberation must be intersectional. I honor the legacy of the many feminists black women who gave us the essential framework of intersectionality.

Instagram
Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum modeled a rainbow swimsuit as June kicked off. 

Instagram
Frankie Grande

"HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!" the performer captioned an Instagram selfie. "Wearing my #davidyurman rainbow on my chest now and always… but I'm gonna let it shine even brighter this month in the hopes that when the world sees us standing together as the lgbtq+ community they will want to stand with us. Let's end hate, discrimination, and phobias by beaming with #pride and encouraging others to do the same. I love you."

Instagram
Michaela Kennedy Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daughter shared she identifies as queer, writing on Instagram, "Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I'm standing with you."

Instagram / Lio Tipton
Lio Tipton

"Hi. My name is Lio," the America's Next Top Model alum and actor announced on June 2. "My pronouns are they/she. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large."

Instagram
Samira Wiley

"Walking into Pride Month wit what I like on my hat and my #pride on my feet," the Handmaid's Tale star shared to Instagram. "Happy #pridemonth from a coupla real ones. (Well, 2 girls 2 b exact. Come meet me out back, @lomorelli. I'll be the one holding ya baby. #bornperfect #pride"

Instagram
Busy Philipps

"Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" the actress captioned a photo next to child Byrdie, who is gay.

Instagram
Margaret Josephs

"Love, sparkle, & shine, all month long!!!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives personality shared, "Happy Pride Month! #loveislove #inclusivity #acceptance #spreadlove"

