All the Details On Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert, Stand By You

Miley Cyrus is ready to rock out in celebration of Pride Month!
The Party in the U.S.A. singer is hosting Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, streaming exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 25. The star-studded one-hour special will include performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more.
Filmed at the historic historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Stand By You will feature multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley performing an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, including "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like A Prayer" all in the spirit of Pride.
"I'm filling up the legendary Ryman Auditorium to celebrate Pride with the power of music," Miley says in a trailer. "Tonight will be all about celebration. Everybody is welcome here."
As fans may know, Miley opened up about her sexual orientation in 2016. "My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl," she told Variety. "Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, 'Oh—that's why I don't feel straight and I don't feel gay. It's because I'm not.'"
The Peacock special is produced by Den of Thieves and Miley and Tish Cyrus's production company, Hopetown Entertainment. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers for Den of Thieves. Miley, Tish, Adam Leber and Adriana Arce also serve as executive producers. Samantha Brooke Green serves as co-executive producer with Jordan Barrow for Den of Thieves along with producer Alex Hiegel.
Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.