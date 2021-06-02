High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Actor Larry Saperstein Comes Out as Bisexual

Larry Saperstein has come out as bisexual.
On June 1, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took to TikTok to share a video with his fans. In the clip, the 23-year-old actor, who plays Big Red on the Disney+ show, wrote, "Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV is bi irl." Alongside the video, he added, "Is it really that unexpected tho #pride."
Soon, several followers took to the comments section to wish Saperstein a happy Pride Month. "HAPPY PRIDE LARRY," one fan wrote. "WE LOVE U." Added another social media user, "Happy Pride Month, king!"
Last month, Saperstein's co-star Joshua Bassett shared a message about his sexuality. In a May 10 video for Clevver News, the 20-year-old actor, who plays Ricky on the series, was asked about Harry Styles and what he admires about him.
"He's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he's hot, you know? He's very charming, too. Lots of things," he replied. "I guess this is also my coming out video."
Later on, Bassett took to Twitter to address speculation about his sexuality.
"My entire life, people have told me my sexuality," he began. "People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it. It's 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."
Bassett didn't put a label on his sexuality. "Love who you love shamelessly," he concluded. "It's OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."