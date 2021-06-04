How Kourtney Kardashian Once Again Proved She's Travis Barker's Biggest Fan

Need more proof Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker's No. 1 fan?
On June 3, the drummer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sporting a Blink-182 sweatshirt, captioning the image with a simple heart emoji.
But if you've been keeping up, you know this isn't the first time she's shown her boyfriend some love. From posting steamy photos to packing on the PDA on date nights, Kourtney is letting her feelings for Travis be known.
"Kourtney is head over heels for Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in April. "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."
Of course, Travis has declared his love for Kourtney, too. From showering her with sweet gifts to getting her name tattooed on chest, he has conveyed his devotion many times over.
"He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares," an insider close to Kourtney said about the couple, who moved out of the friend zone late last year. "He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her. She has rocked his world, and he is head over heels."
They also spend quality time with each other's families. Kourtney shares three children—Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6—with her ex Scott Disick. Travis also shares son Landon Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Barker, 15, with his ex Shanna Moakler and has a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who Shanna welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya. In fact, a source close to Kourtney told E! News in May the Poosh founder "has become very close with Travis kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama." And it looks like his kids have formed a bond with her, too.
"Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love," the insider continued. "It's been a great fit for everyone."
Although, a source close to Kourtney and Scott told E! News things have been "tense" between the exes as he spends more time in Miami and she gets more serious about Travis. And while Kourtney and Scott "aren't fighting by any means," the insider continued, "their relationship has changed."
"Scott will always be in Kourtney's life, it's just a different dynamic right now….He doesn't want to interfere with her relationship," the source continued. "They do connect about the kids often, but that's about the extent of it currently."
Kourtney did attend Scott's birthday party last week. However, a source close to the Poosh founder suggested she and his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, didn't talk much at the get-together.
"Kourtney is cordial but barely spoke to her," the insider added. "There's no bad blood, but they just kept to themselves at the party. Kourtney doesn't mind having her around, she's just not looking to get close with her. She's very happy for Scott and wants him to be happy. Kourtney is very enthralled in her own relationship right now and wants the best for Scott so he stays on track."