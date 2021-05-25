Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick for His Birthday Celebration

Kourtney Kardashian was among the notable guests who helped Scott Disick celebrate his 38th birthday on May 24. See the photos and learn more.

Kourtney Kardashian is helping ex Scott Disick celebrate his special day. 

Scott turns 38 on Wednesday, May 26, and a bunch of his famous friends joined the Keeping Up With Kardashians mainstay to celebrate at a star-studded birthday bash on May 24. 

Among those taking part in the festivities was Kourtney, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with the entrepreneur. The 42-year-old Poosh founder posted footage to her Instagram Story of herself chatting with singer Sia at the shindig. 

Also in attendance were Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Scott's current girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. During the event, the 19-year-old model shared a photo to social media of her meal, courtesy of chicken establishment Raising Cane's. 

Kourtney's presence at the party is notable, as a source told E! Online exclusively earlier this month that things had gotten "tense" between the former couple and that they were "barely speaking" at the time. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

According to the insider, part of the issue has been Kourtney's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker, who did not appear to have attended Scott's party. "It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else," the source continued about Scott back then. 

Keep scrolling to see photos from the birthday bash. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Scott Disick celebrates the big 3-8 with a blowout soiree, and yes, only he could pull off a lion and floral print ensemble. 

Instagram
Bling Bling

These aren't just any party favors. Guests got to pick out their very own Rolex watch or diamond jewelry piece. 

Instagram
Two of a Kind

Kourtney Kardashian and close family-friend Sia catch up. 

Instagram
The Lord's Day

A silver balloon arch welcomes party goers. 

Instagram
Khlo-Money

Khloe Kardashian rocks a diamond necklace provided by Luxe VVS Jewelers. It's safe to say our invite to Scott's party got lost in the mail. 

Instagram
Dig In

Scott's girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, treats herself to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. 

Instagram
Brunette Bombshell

Amelia poses for a selfie as she mixes and mingles with Scott's fam. 

Instagram
Taking Flight

Lord Disick is treated to an aviation-themed birthday cake. 

Instagram
Blue Steel

Scott stops for a photo opp with artist Alec Monopoly

