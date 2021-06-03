Francesca Farago Slams "Extremely Disrespectful" Harry Jowsey Amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

Francesca Farago is setting the record straight on where she stands with Harry Jowsey.
The Too Hot to Handle stars, who called it quits in June 2020 after falling in love on the hit Netflix series, recently sparked rumors that they were rekindling their romance.
Adding more fuel to the fire? About a week ago, Harry, 24, posted a photo of himself and the YouTuber getting cozy in Mexico. Around the same time, Francesca shared a TikTok video that referenced their getaway together.
But despite the speculation surrounding their relationship status, the 27-year-old model revealed she's very much single and even called the Australian native "a piece of s--t."
"We were getting back together," Francesca said on the Domenick Nati Show on Wednesday, June 2, referencing the rumors she was dating Harry again. "We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online."
While Francesca didn't dive into detail about how Harry allegedly disrespected her, she pointed out that he "was saying things that I would love to hear...and then his actions didn't match."
The Netflix star then explained an instance where the 24-year-old reality TV personality "chose a friendship with someone over having my back and defending me."
Following the drama, she said she decided to "cut it off" with Harry.
"I'm 27 now and I can see through bulls--t really easily and I wasn't gonna put myself back in a situation where I was gonna be heartbroken again," she shared, before adding, "I spent a week crying over it but now I'm done. I'm ready [to] completely close that chapter of my life and move on, and not get hurt anymore."
While it's unclear when Francesca and Harry decided to part ways for good, she confirms that she's "the most single I've ever been in my entire life."
But even though she's not dating anyone at the moment, the Canadian native explained that she'd still love to find her special someone.
"I don't want to be single," she admitted. "I like being in a relationship, and I feel like I'm at that stage in my life where I want a relationship. And I want to settle down soon, so it's hard to find someone to date."
At this time, Harry hasn't publicly commented on Francesca's remarks about him.