All the Details on Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah's Post-Breakup Vacation to St. Barts

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly's relationship appears to be evolving.
A source confirms to E! News that The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights actress vacationed in St. Barts last weekend after their recent breakup. It's unclear what their relationship status currently is, as the insider simply says, "They are seeing where things go."
Following their island getaway, the source shares Minka and Trevor traveled back to New York City, where they're "spending time together."
E! News previously reported the 40-year-old actress was living with the 37-year-old comedian in a $27.5 million Bel-Air home, but the same source reveals she has since "moved out."
That being said, it seems both Minka and Trevor have not given up on their romance just yet. A separate second insider tells E! News, "They are hopeful things will work out and are seeing where it goes."
Despite Minka and Trevor's tropical reunion, E! News is told the couple has broken up and gotten back together in the past.
Little else is known about the low-key couple's romance, as they keep their personal lives very private.
What we do know, however, is that they started seeing each other around early 2020. In August, E! News reported Minka had moved in to the political commentator's New York City home after dating for "several months." As the source put it at the time, things between Minka and Trevor were "getting serious."
Following news of their blossoming relationship, Minka and Trevor continued to fly under the radar, but a source reassured in January, "They are still together and very much in love."
Then, in February, Minka was spotted buying balloons for her birthday boy, before the couple later went to In-N-Out for a couple of double-doubles.
Though there isn't an In-N-Out in the Big Apple, perhaps something sweet is still developing just in time for the summer.