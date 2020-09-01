Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are "Getting Serious" After Dating For Several Months

Trevor Noah has a new lady in his life.

The Daily Show host is dating none other than Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly, a source confirms to E! News. The insider reveals that the two stars have been seeing each other for "several months."

The source adds that she's been living with him in New York City for awhile now and things are "getting serious."

The coronavirus pandemic and mask restrictions are likely why Minka and Trevor were able to keep their romance under the radar for the past few months. Celeb sightings have been pretty difficult in the age of the 'rona, with many stars fleeing major cities in search of a cozy place to social distance.

However, it's clear that Trevor and Minka sought solace in his Manhattan apartment, as that's where he's been filming his Comedy Central show for the past six months or so.