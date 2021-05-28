How 90210 Co-Stars AnnaLynne McCord & Shenae Grimes Moved Past Their 13-Year Feud

Watch : AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Truth Behind "90210" Feud & DID Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord really is an open book.

The 90210 star let it all hang out when dishing on former co-star Shenae Grimes with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on May 28.

The duo were previously in a 13-year feud that ignited on set, but McCord and Grimes have since moved on—and even become close friends. "Listen, we did hate each other for fives years," McCord joked exclusively this morning. "I did want to smash her in the face sometimes, and I did talk a lot of S-H-I-T about her. And now we're fine because people can grow, people can elevate, people can change."

Grimes and McCord debuted podcast Unzipped on May 12 to encourage others who don't see eye to eye to similarly bury the hatchet. "People do still fight and that's one of the points of our whole thing here with Unzipped is, come unzip with us," McCord explained. "In a culture that has a lot of shame going on, we're trying to talk about redemption."