See True Thompson Splash Her Way Into Summer With an Adorable Swim Lesson

By Samantha Bergeson May 27, 2021 7:32 PMTags
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson is making waves!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her three-year-old daughter during a swim lesson in their backyard pool on May 27. "The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned on Instagram while True practiced floating on her back with instructor Michelle Lang. The Mermaid's Guide author helped True splish-splash her way through different exercises. 

True became a bit of a Little Mermaid herself as she toweled off with an Ariel-printed terry robe complete with a hood. "I love her," Khloe added about Michelle in the video as True then went running towards the grass. 

Khloe certainly has been keeping toddler True busy this spring. In addition to swim lessons, True and her cousins Saint West, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian enjoyed a painting party together, and she's also enrolled in gymnastics. Of course, True also has her hands full "running the world" alongside Chicago and Dream. 

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

True has proven to be a mini-me of mom Khloe, with the mother-daughter duo even twinning in matching Dior outfits earlier this month. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned with Tristan Thompson commenting with two red heart emojis.

As True hones her swimming skills, check out some of her cutest photos over the years below!

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

Instagram
Paint Party

True has a messy good time painting pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Gorgeous Galdiators

Khloe, Tristan and True glitter in gold while showing off their themed family costumes.

Instagram
Tribe Love

"Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!" Khloe posted with a pic of True and Stormi jet-setting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snack Time

"I am so obsessed with this angel!!!" Khloe wrote. "My baby bunny"

Instagram
A Dip in the Pool

True cooling down as summer 2020 approaches!

Instagram
True Turns 2!

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," Khloe wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

Instagram
Daddy & Me

True and dad Tristan are all smiles during their father-daughter photoshoot. 

Instagram
2020 Mood

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe posted on Instagram amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Khloe Instagram
Mini Minnie

True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

