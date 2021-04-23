Ronnie Ortiz-MagroJana KramerOscarsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Are the Cutest Cousin BBFs in New Photos

By Samantha Bergeson Apr 23, 2021 6:25 PMTags
FamilyBabiesKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianDream KardashianTrue Thompson
RETURNS MAY 6, 8PM
Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family

Heaven really is a place on Earth, and Khloe Kardashian has found her "angels"! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two adorable snapshots of daughter True Thompson with cousin Dream Kardashian this afternoon on Instagram. "My heart is melting with these two angels!" Khloe captioned the sweet photo of the two tots in matching outfits on Apr. 23. Dream and True are shown hugging and flashing bright smiles in identical hot pink bedazzled gymnastics leotards. 

True recently celebrated in her third birthday on April 12 with a blowout bash. Loving mama Khloe gushed over her growing daughter: "Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."

It really is a Dream come true for the cherubic duo as it's clear True is best pals with her big cousin!

photos
True Thompson's 3rd Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian similarly has shared his love for his four-year old with ex Blac Chayna. "He loves being able to spend time with Dream and seeing her with her cousins," a source told E! News in Feb. 2021. "Rob is still especially close to Khloe. Dream and True get together for playdates and Rob and Khloe are always in touch."

Proud dad Rob has also shared cute pics of Dream this year as he slowly makes his way back to social media. Check out Khloe's Instagram post of the sweet twinning cousins below! 

Trending Stories

1

Drake's Ex Sophie Brussaux Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Adonis

2

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

3

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite snapshots of the Kardashian-Jenner tots. 

Instagram
Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Instagram
Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Instagram
Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Instagram
Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Instagram
Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Instagram
Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

Instagram
So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Instagram
Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Instagram
Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Instagram
Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

Instagram
The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter!  Khloe and Kylie are leading by example.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Ocean Vibes

Together they can weather any storm.

Instagram
Follow the Leader

Psalm's learning the ropes from his big cousin True!

Instagram
Pool Party

Taking a dip with Auntie Khloe!

Instagram
Jet Swag

Stormi and True are two peas in a pod.

Instagram
Made to Match

Twins for the win!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Three's Company

A little bit of cousin and auntie time? Don't mind if we do!

Instagram
Stylin' Shades

Matching shades because their futures are so bright.

Instagram
Desert Hang

Clearly Penelope and North make any location fun!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Playing Around

"So many moods #Tokyo"

Instagram
"Besties"

We're not crying, you're crying! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Lookalike

Chicago and Psalm's sibling snapshot has us seeing double! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Back In the Day

To honor Dream turning three on Sunday, Nov. 10, Kim posted a throwback photo of her niece with Saint to Instagram. "Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!" she wrote. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Time

Dream's birthday gathering boasted quite the guest list. Even 6-month-old Psalm was present for the occasion. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
B-Day Baby

Dream celebrated turning three with help from her relatives.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns May 6 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Drake's Ex Sophie Brussaux Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Adonis

2

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

3

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

4

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

5

Prince Harry's U.K. Visit "Broke the Ice" Between Estranged Royals