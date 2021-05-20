Go Inside Channing Tatum's $5.6 Million Rustic Home

Watch : Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

Channing Tatum is the lucky owner of a magical new abode.

The 41-year-old Logan Lucky star recently acquired a 3,300 square foot farmhouse in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood for $5.6 million, E! News learned on Wednesday, May 19. According to records posted by Zillow, the star purchased the home on April 8.

Channing's new place, dating back to the 1950s, is located in a serene, lush setting and features a main house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Among the highlights are a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and skylights, family room with brick wood-burning fireplace and downstairs bathroom with a sunken tub and views of the grass.

The expansive outdoor area includes a variety of paths, along with pool, spa and sports court. Additionally, the property boasts a detached guest house.

Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who share 7-year-old daughter Everly, finalized their divorce in November 2019. Last month, E! News reported that the former couple is still finalizing the financial details of their split.