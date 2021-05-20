Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyBotchedPhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside Channing Tatum's $5.6 Million Rustic Home

Channing Tatum recently purchased a farmhouse in Los Angeles' Brentwood section for $5.6 million. Scroll through photos of the home and its idyllic setting.

By Ryan Gajewski May 20, 2021 2:49 AMTags
Real EstateChanning TatumCelebrities
Watch: Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

Channing Tatum is the lucky owner of a magical new abode. 

The 41-year-old Logan Lucky star recently acquired a 3,300 square foot farmhouse in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood for $5.6 million, E! News learned on Wednesday, May 19. According to records posted by Zillow, the star purchased the home on April 8.

Channing's new place, dating back to the 1950s, is located in a serene, lush setting and features a main house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Among the highlights are a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and skylights, family room with brick wood-burning fireplace and downstairs bathroom with a sunken tub and views of the grass.

The expansive outdoor area includes a variety of paths, along with pool, spa and sports court. Additionally, the property boasts a detached guest house. 

Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who share 7-year-old daughter Everly, finalized their divorce in November 2019. Last month, E! News reported that the former couple is still finalizing the financial details of their split.  

photos
Celebrity Vacation Homes

Both stars have since moved on from the relationship that began after they met on the set of their hit movie Step Up. For her part, Jenna welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6.

Meanwhile, Channing and singer Jessie J appeared to rekindle their on-and-off relationship in April 2020 before she declared herself single with an Instagram post in October. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In April 2021, the Magic Mike star told Parents about learning to move beyond his initial trepidation toward being a single dad. 

"I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise," he explained at the time. 

Keep scrolling to see photos of his new pad.

Trending Stories

1

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

2

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

3

Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-Month-Old Puppy Dies

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Master Bedroom
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Kitchen
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Dining Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Family Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bathroom With Skylight
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

2

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

3

Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-Month-Old Puppy Dies

4
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

5

Cousins Chicago, True & Dream Are Killing Us With Cuteness in New Pics