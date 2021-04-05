Channing Tatum Reveals His Fear About Being a Single Dad After Jenna Dewan Divorce

Watch : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Before Channing Tatum tackled single fatherhood, he had some fear about relating to his only daughter.

In 2018, the Magic Mike star and his famous ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage. Their divorce was later finalized in November 2019. The pair have been co-parenting their only child together, 7-year-old daughter Everly, ever since their initial split. As they vowed in their breakup announcement years ago, "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

With joint legal and physical custody of their kid, Channing—now the author of a children's picture book, The One and Only Sparkella—faced a new role as a single girl dad in a world where, up until then, he had been a stranger.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," he told Parents. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want."