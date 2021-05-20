Go Inside Channing Tatum's $5.6 Million Rustic Home

Channing Tatum is the lucky owner of a magical new abode.
The 41-year-old Logan Lucky star recently acquired a 3,300 square foot farmhouse in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood for $5.6 million, E! News learned on Wednesday, May 19. According to records posted by Zillow, the star purchased the home on April 8.
Channing's new place, dating back to the 1950s, is located in a serene, lush setting and features a main house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Among the highlights are a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and skylights, family room with brick wood-burning fireplace and downstairs bathroom with a sunken tub and views of the grass.
The expansive outdoor area includes a variety of paths, along with pool, spa and sports court. Additionally, the property boasts a detached guest house.
Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who share 7-year-old daughter Everly, finalized their divorce in November 2019. Last month, E! News reported that the former couple is still finalizing the financial details of their split.
Both stars have since moved on from the relationship that began after they met on the set of their hit movie Step Up. For her part, Jenna welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6.
Meanwhile, Channing and singer Jessie J appeared to rekindle their on-and-off relationship in April 2020 before she declared herself single with an Instagram post in October.
In April 2021, the Magic Mike star told Parents about learning to move beyond his initial trepidation toward being a single dad.
"I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise," he explained at the time.
Keep scrolling to see photos of his new pad.