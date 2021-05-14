JLo & BenFriendsJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals Kathy's Killer & It Isn't Who You'd Expect

On Thursday, May 13's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, the culprit responsible for Kathy Stabler's death was revealed. Find out the shocking twist.

Call a bus…because we can't handle this Law & Order: Organized Crime reveal.

On the Thursday, May 13 episode of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff, the culprit responsible for the death of Detective Elliot Stabler's wife was exposed. For those who may've missed it, Stabler's involvement with the elite organized crime task force came about after his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) died in a car bombing.

Since the start of the series, it was assumed that the bomber, Sacha Lenski, was hired by versatile crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) being the intended target. However, as we learned in the April 22 episode, the hit was actually meant for Kathy. Organized Crime followed up that bombshell with another shocking twist: Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) ordered the hit on Kathy.

This news came about after the task force found new evidence that connected Wheatley's bodyguard/fixer-turned-informant Bekher (Ibrahim Renno) to the bomb that took Kathy's life. Yet, during a meeting with Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), Bekher said Wheatley "didn't give the order."

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Best Reunions

He then confessed, "Angela Wheatley did!"

We certainly didn't expect this as Angela Wheatley seemed determined to get her children away from her ex-husband's life of crime. Not to mention, Stabler and the mathematics professor shared a kiss in the new episode after connecting over grief.

Heidi Gutman/NBC

So, we understandably have many questions following this reveal: Why did Angela want to take out Kathy? Is she getting revenge on Stabler for something? Is she more involved in crime than we thought?

We guess we'll have to tune in to find out.

Of course, this was only one part of an epic Law & Order crossover, which included more moments between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler. Catch up on both series on Peacock.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E!, Peacock and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

